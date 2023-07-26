1

DALLAS (July 25, 2023) -- As summer travel hits its peak, road trippers be warned: pay attention to state lines before filling up. GasBuddy, the leading fuel savings platform providing North American drivers with the most ways to save money on gas, today revealed the top 10 bordering U.S. states with the largest difference in gas prices. Travelers this summer could be wasting upwards of $1 per gallon, or over $10 every fill up, by failing to check gas prices before crossing state lines.

With inflation continuing to affect travel costs, and 64% of Americans planning to take a road trip this summer, saving money on gas is especially important in 2023. Gas prices between states vary due to factors such as state taxes and proximity to oil refineries and resulting transportation costs.

