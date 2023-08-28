tasb

AUSTIN) — The Texas Association of School Boards (TASB) is pleased to announce that five public school superintendents have been selected as state finalists for the annual Superintendent of the Year (SOTY) award, a program that has been recognizing exemplary school leaders since 1984.

“Our goal with the Superintendent of the Year program is to honor the outstanding talent we have leading our Texas public schools,” said TASB Executive Director Dan Troxell. “Serving as a superintendent is one of the toughest yet most rewarding jobs in the world, and we’re thrilled to be able to celebrate these accomplished and committed leaders who do so much for our students.”

Recommended for you