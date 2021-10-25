The regular monthly meeting of the Hutchinson County Republican Women will take place on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at noon at the Opportunites Center (900 Illinois St., in Borger, Texas). Lunch will be available to purchase from the Opportunities Center. Special guest speaker will be Loren Spivack- "The Free Market Warrior.
Spivack to speak at the Hutchinson County Republican Women meeting November 4
