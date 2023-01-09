Number of Vehicles in Crash: 1 Number injured: 3 Number Killed: 1
Date & Time: 01-08-2023 at approximately 4:00 a.m.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Convenient Home Delivery of the Borger News-Herald Tuesdays through Saturdays PLUS E-Edition access and unlimited digital access to articles on BorgerNewsHerald.com
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month Home Delivery in Hutchinson County
|$12.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months Home Delivery in Hutchinson County
|$33.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months Home Delivery in Hutchinson County
|$64.00
|for 180 days
|12 Months Home Delivery in Hutchinson County
|$118.00
|for 365 days
|1 Month Home Delivery outside Hutchinson County
|$20.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months Home Delivery outside Hutchinson County
|$60.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months Home Delivery outside Hutchinson County
|$120.00
|for 180 days
|12 Months Home Delivery outside Hutchinson County
|$240.00
|for 365 days
Access to Borger News-Herald E-Edition and unlimited access to articles on borgernewsherald.com
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day
|$0.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$10.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$28.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$52.00
|for 180 days
|12 Months
|$99.00
|for 365 days
Number of Vehicles in Crash: 1 Number injured: 3 Number Killed: 1
Date & Time: 01-08-2023 at approximately 4:00 a.m.
County: Swisher
Location: SH 86, approximately four miles east of Tulia
Posted Speed Limit: 75
Weather & Road Condition: Clear/Dry paved road
Vehicle 1: 2019 Chrysler 300
Driver, Vehicle 1: Injured
16-year-old male of Tulia, Texas – Transported to Swisher Memorial Healthcare System in Tulia with serious injuries.
Seat belt worn: No
Passenger, Vehicle 1: DECEASED
15-year-old male of Tulia, Texas – Transported to Swisher Memorial Healthcare System in Tulia, where he died from injuries sustained in the crash. He was pronounced deceased by Dr. King.
Seat belt worn: No
Passenger, Vehicle 1: Injured
16-year-old male of Tulia, Texas – Transported to Swisher Memorial Healthcare System in Tulia with serious injuries.
Seat belt worn: No
Passenger, Vehicle 1: Injured
Zaida Alvarez, 19, of Tulia, Texas – She was transported to Swisher Memorial Healthcare System in Tulia with serious injuries.
Seat belt worn: No
Crash Details: Vehicle 1 was westbound on SH 86 when it veered off the roadway into the north ditch and struck a concrete culvert, causing it to vault into the air. Vehicle 1 landed on its left side and began to roll frontwards, end-over-end, ejecting two unsecured passengers, one of whom died. Vehicle 1 came to a rest upright in an open field.
Speed and alcohol use are believed to be contributing factors to the crash—charges pending the outcome of the investigation.
Investigated By: Texas Highway Patrol Troopers
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.