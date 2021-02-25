The Southeast Panhandle Ag Conference will be held March 3 in the Donley County Activity Center, 4430 U.S. Highway 70 N, Clarendon. The event is hosted by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service offices in Donley, Hall and Briscoe counties.
Registration will begin at 8 a.m., with the program from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The program fee is $10, payable at the door, and includes lunch.
Five Texas Department of Agriculture continuing education units – three general, one integrated pest management and one auxin – will be offered.
Program topics and speakers
– Cotton Market Outlook, John Robinson, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension cotton economist, Bryan-College Station.
– Weed Management and Protocol, Peter Dotray, Ph.D., Texas A&M AgriLife Research weed scientist, Lubbock.
– Cotton Soil Fertility and Health, Katie Lewis, Ph.D., AgriLife Research soil chemistry and fertility scientist, Lubbock.
– Cotton Management and Variety Selection, Murilo Maeda, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension cotton specialist, Lubbock.
– Cotton Varieties for the 2021 Growing Season, industry representatives.
– Cotton Risk Management, DeDe Jones, AgriLife Extension risk management specialist, Amarillo.
– Annual Auxin Training, Josh Brooks, AgriLife Extension agriculture and natural resources agent for Hall County.
For more information, call the AgriLife Extension offices in Hall County, 806-259-3015; Donley County, 806-874-2141; or Briscoe County, 806-823-2521.