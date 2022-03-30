Kraków, Poland is only 800 miles west of war-torn Ukraine, and refugees had already begun filtering into the city when a group of 28 former and current Amarillo College students arrived there for an uncommon study-abroad experience.
The 10-day sojourn began March 10 and not only fulfilled the promise of unique international travel opportunities conferred on all students in AC’s Presidential Scholars program, but it immersed them in surroundings rife with emotion.
The Scholars toured all the iconic sites of historic Kraków – the Weiliczka Salt Mine, the infamous Nazi concentration camps, the cathedrals and tombs – yet they also witnessed stirring war protests and even rendered aid, as they were able, to refugees young and old.
“It felt kind of heavy knowing what was going on over in Ukraine,” Paloma Zamarripa, an AC general studies major, said. “We even had some war refugees staying in our hotel. But the people of Kraków were all so hopeful and you felt this great sense of community.
“Seeing people helping people, their neighborliness, was so heartwarming that it made me wish we’d see more of that at home in Amarillo and Texas.”
AC’s Scholars originally intended to visit Poland in March of 2020, but the pandemic squelched those plans then and again in 2021. So, AC invited all the Scholars from its previous two cohorts to tag along with this year’s crop.
The expedition was underwritten by the Presidential Scholars program. Among those who accepted the invitation were six AC graduates currently attending West Texas A&M University, one each now at Texas Tech, Texas State and University of Texas, and about twenty current AC students and recent graduates.
For Justace Smithson, an AC general studies major, the experience was decidedly transformative.
“It was all so beautiful, and it changed my life forever,” Smithson said. “I’m enrolling in classes to learn to speak Polish so I can go back one day and teach.
“We went to a daycare for Ukrainian children,” she said. “They were little kids, many with fathers still in Ukraine fighting. It was so scary to think of them not having their parents or even any of their own things or toys, so we bought them coloring books and crayons, and they were so grateful. I’m definitely going back.”
Accompanying the scholars were AC President Russell Lowery-Hart and AC faculty members Michelle Orcutt and Lesley Ingham, coordinator for the Presidential Scholars program. Historian Elizabeth Clark of WTAMU, who is a Polish Fulbright alumna, along with one self-paying WT student, also joined in.
“It was an enriching and wonderful trip,” Ingham said. “Of course, we had apprehensions about the war and investigated the situation thoroughly in advance. We asked a lot of questions to ensure it would be safe. We did have a few drop out.
“But it was safe. We learned a great deal and got to play a small part in helping some refugees. Our group was so enthusiastic and expressive; the leadership was fabulous and the students were a dream. Best trip ever,” she said.
The Scholars did some fundraising before departing the U.S., and so they were able, thanks to Clark’s connections in Poland, to give $1,500 to those making repeated trips to the border to transport refugees from Ukraine to Kraków. Clark also spearheaded an effort to fill several travel bags with supplies – wipes, basic medical supplies, hand warmers, rain ponchos, etc. The Scholars chipped in for the supplies and delivered the bags to a local humanitarian center.
Ingham, whose Scholars typically spend months studying the history, customs and culture of their destinations, said the students were impressed by the architecture, the monuments and even the Polish people, who widely speak English.
However, what equally impressed the group were sights and sounds they would never have encountered in recent years past: the flag-waving, song-singing war protesters on Rynek Square; the lineup of kids’ car seats on the sidewalk outside their hotel, belongings Polish mothers had generously left there for use by Ukrainian parents in need.
“The history of Poland dates back to 966,” said Cadence Lowery-Hart, an AC music major. “Some of the buildings still in existence are from that era; you are literally surrounded by history over there, while to us history sometimes dates back only to the 1920s.
“But when we visited with a tour guide at (Nazi death camp) Birkenau,” she said, “we literally got a sense of what it means when people say ‘history repeats itself’ because she admitted, because of the nearby war, to questioning the worth of what she’d been telling tourists there for years, about how something like the Holocaust can never happen again.
“I almost didn’t go to Poland, not only because I thought it might not be safe, but because it felt morally wrong to go on a school trip while families were losing their homes and more to a dictator right next door,” she said. “But once we got there it felt even more morally wrong to have stayed in the comfort and safety of my own home when I might have been able to help even a little.
“I know it’s a cliché,” she said, “but this trip was truly life-changing, something that I’ll always take with me wherever I go.”