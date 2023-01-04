featured
Sheriff's Office SWAT arrest suspect in string of burglaries in Fritch area
Hutchinson County Sheriff Office Incident Release:
On January 1st, 2023, the Hutchinson County Sheriff's Office SWAT team, along with Investigators, Deputies and Law Enforcement from the Fritch Police Department and NPS conducted a warrant service at the address of 218 Leonard Lane in the Lake Meredith Harbor area.
