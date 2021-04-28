fish

The Hutchinson County Sheriff Office and the Texas Panhandle Peace Officer Association will hold a 1st Annual Crappie Tournament on Saturday at Lake Meredith National Recreation Area. Registration for the event will take place on Saturday at 6 a.m. at Sharken's Honey Hole, 9605 Fritch Fortress Road. Cost to enter is $50 per person or $100 per team. For more information contact Stephanie Davidson at 806-678-7847.

