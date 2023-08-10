Shea Shackelford is not new to Borger ISD, but she is moving into the Counselor position at Borger Intermediate and Middle School! Congratulations! BIMS is so excited to have you!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Convenient Home Delivery of the Borger News-Herald Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays PLUS E-Edition access and unlimited digital access to articles on BorgerNewsHerald.com
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month Home Delivery in Hutchinson County
|$12.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months Home Delivery in Hutchinson County
|$33.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months Home Delivery in Hutchinson County
|$64.00
|for 180 days
|12 Months Home Delivery in Hutchinson County
|$118.00
|for 365 days
|1 Month Home Delivery outside Hutchinson County
|$20.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months Home Delivery outside Hutchinson County
|$60.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months Home Delivery outside Hutchinson County
|$120.00
|for 180 days
|12 Months Home Delivery outside Hutchinson County
|$240.00
|for 365 days
Access to Borger News-Herald E-Edition and unlimited access to articles on borgernewsherald.com
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day
|$0.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$10.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$28.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$52.00
|for 180 days
|12 Months
|$99.00
|for 365 days
Shea Shackelford is not new to Borger ISD, but she is moving into the Counselor position at Borger Intermediate and Middle School! Congratulations! BIMS is so excited to have you!
"I graduated from Sanford-Fritch High School in 1995. My father is originally from Phillips (Delton Waits) and this area has always felt like home to me! I graduated from the University of Northern Colorado with my B.A. English (2005), and West Texas A&M University with my M.Ed School Counseling (2019). This is my 10th year at Borger Independent School District. (I taught 6 years at Crockett Elementary, 2 years in kindergarten at Paul Belton Elementary, and 1 year doing remote Pre-K/Kindergarten). I live in Borger with my two dogs (Xena and Minnie) and my cat (Rygel). My hobbies are reading, painting, drawing, watching movies, and playing Fortnite."
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.