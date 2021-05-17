Several residents of Stinnett and portions of Borger were without power this evening, following severe weather in the area that produced high winds, extreme lighting, and hail. Nearly 1200 residents in this area were out of power for over an hour but the swift work of XCEL crews restored powered quickly. At 11:52 p.m. (according to XCEL Energy's Outage map) appx. only 29 residents were still without power.
Severe weather leaves over some residents without power
