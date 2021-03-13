Severe weather is expected today across the Texas Panhandle today. According to the National Weather Service in Amarillo, "All hazards are in play, including tornadoes. The event peak is expected to be from 3 p.m.-9 p.m. Very large hail, damaging wind gusts, and tornadoes are all possible with these storms today."
Severe weather expected today
