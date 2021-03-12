A severe thunderstorm warning remains in effect until 8:45 pm CST for Northern Carson...Hutchinson...Northeastern Potter and Southeastern Moore Counties. A 8:10 p.m CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Borger, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD....60 mph wind gust and quarter size hail.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Hutchinson County
- National Weather Service in Amarillo
