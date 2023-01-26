1

BORGER, Tex. – (January 26, 2023) Seraph Brass, comprised of five of America’s top female brass players, will be showcasing their talent and captivating repertoire in concert at Borger Senior High School, 100 W 1st Street, on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.  Single tickets for this event are $30; $5 for students. Season tickets to Tri-City Music Concert Association’s 2022-2023 series are now available; subscriptions to the five-concert lineup are $40 (adults), $35 (seniors), and $100 (family). For more information, please call 806-231-7099.

