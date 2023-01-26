BORGER, Tex. – (January 26, 2023) Seraph Brass, comprised of five of America’s top female brass players, will be showcasing their talent and captivating repertoire in concert at Borger Senior High School, 100 W 1st Street, on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. Single tickets for this event are $30; $5 for students. Season tickets to Tri-City Music Concert Association’s 2022-2023 series are now available; subscriptions to the five-concert lineup are $40 (adults), $35 (seniors), and $100 (family). For more information, please call 806-231-7099.
Latest News
- Seraph Brass to Perform in Borger
- Borger Basketball Action
- Coffee Memorial Blood Center says blood supply dangerously low
- BHS Wrestlers Top Scholars
- Maintenance Crews Continue Winter Weather Response
- Forrest Retires from BISD
- Pringle-Morse CISD Delays School until 10 a.m.
- Plemons-Stinnett-Phillips CISD to start school at 10 a.m. Tuesday
Popular Content
Articles
- Phillips 66 confirms death of Austin Industrial contractor following incident at the Borger Complex on January 17
- Snap Shots around Hutchinson County: Borger
- Explosion at Johnson Tank Farm in between Borger and Stinnett
- Accident claims the life of a Dumas resident
- Borger Basketball Action
- Winter Storm Warning
- Snap Shots around Hutchinson County: Stinnett
- Borger Football Banquet January 19
- Forrest Retires from BISD
- Sanford-Fritch v. West Texas cross-county basketball rivalry
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
What's one thing you wish you had more of?
You voted: