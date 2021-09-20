AMARILLO, Texas--State Senator Kel Seliger announces additional town hall meetings for District 31, which spans 37 counties throughout the Panhandle, South Plains and Permian Basin, to discuss the recently completed 87th Regular Session and 87th First and Second Special Sessions. In light of the 87th Third Special Session, which began today, the town halls will be held virtually.
Senator Seliger will continue to announce additional virtual town halls in the coming days. Constituents will have the opportunity to discuss critical issues facing their communities and our state.
Below is information for the virtual town halls scheduled at this time.
Visit https://www.kelseliger.com/town-halls/ for Zoom details.
Tuesday, September 21, 2021
Hansford, Hutchinson, Moore and Sherman County
9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.
Zoom
Thursday, September 23, 2021
Armstrong, Briscoe, and Swisher County
9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.
Zoom
Friday, September 24, 2021
Collingsworth, Donley and Hall County
9:15 a.m. - 10:15 a.m.
Town hall meetings for the following counties had not been confirmed at the time of this release: Andrews, Bailey, Cochran, Ector, Gaines, Glasscock, Gray, Hemphill, Howard, Lipscomb, Loving, Midland, Martin, Ochiltree, Roberts, Wheeler, Winkler and Yoakum.