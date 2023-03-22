AUSTIN — Texas Secretary of State Jane Nelson today reminded all eligible Texas voters to make sure they are registered to vote by Thursday, April 6th to vote in the May 6th local elections across the State of Texas. Not all local governmental entities will be holding elections on May 6th, and Texas voters should check with their county elections office for more information on which municipalities, school districts, and other local political subdivisions will be holding elections. Early voting begins on Monday, April 24th and runs through Tuesday, May 2nd. Election Day is Saturday, May 6th.
"If you are not already registered to vote in the upcoming local elections - there is still time! Make sure to submit your voter registration application to your county voter registrar by Thursday, April 6th so that you can have an opportunity to make your voice heard in your local community," Secretary Nelson said.