AUSTIN — Texas Secretary of State Jane Nelson today convened the 88th Texas Legislative Session on the floor of the Texas House of Representatives, becoming the first Texan to preside over the opening of both chambers of the Texas Legislature. After gaveling in the Texas House of Representatives, Secretary Nelson reflected on her career as a lawmaker in the Texas Senate, and urged members to recognize their common goal of improving the lives of all Texans.
"No matter where you're from, we are all Texans, and we've come together for the next 140 days to work on behalf of our state," Secretary Nelson said.