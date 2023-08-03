wounded

With Purple Heart Day approaching on Aug. 7, Scooter’s Coffee will give customers the opportunity to support Wounded Warriors Family Support (WWFS), an organization that helps wounded veterans and their families heal, recover and connect with needed services and resources. Between Aug. 2-11, Scooter’s Coffee customers can support Wounded Warriors Family Support by adding a donation to their order.

“Scooter’s Coffee is proud to join forces with Wounded Warriors Family Support for a sixth consecutive year to help combat-wounded veterans and families of veterans wounded, injured or killed in action,” said Bill Black, Chief Community Officer for Scooter’s Coffee, LLC. “Courage is an important core value at Scooter’s Coffee. We thank veterans for their sacrifices and courage in serving our country. With the help of Wounded Warriors Family Support, veterans and their families continue to demonstrate courage in overcoming the challenges they face in life.”

