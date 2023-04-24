April 25th is School Bus Driver Appreciation Day! Borger ISD wants to send a big THANK YOU to our Borger ISD Transportation Department for the work they do each day. Not only do they get our students to school and activities safely, but they also work hard behind the scenes. We couldn’t do it without each of you!
