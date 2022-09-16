Sanford-Fritch named their Homecoming King and Queen at Friday's Homecoming Game against Shamrock. King is Quentin Cruz and Queen is Taytum Michael. Sanford-Fritch lost the Homecoming Football game, 12-43.
Latest News
- Sanford-Fritch High School Homecoming Royalty
- WT Cross Country improves times
- Dumas/Moore County Chamber of Commerce to host 3rd annual Ears & Beers Festival
- Queen Elizabeth II, UK's longest-serving monarch, dead at 96
- Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar Statement on Harris County Judge Hidalgo's Efforts to Defund Law Enforcement
- Fruit production in North Texas program Sept. 15 in Cross Roads
- Motorcycle involved accident claims the life of an Oklahoma man in Hutchinson County
- Phillips Reunion coming up
Popular Content
Articles
- Motorcycle involved accident claims the life of an Oklahoma man in Hutchinson County
- Phillips Reunion coming up
- Dumas/Moore County Chamber of Commerce to host 3rd annual Ears & Beers Festival
- Sanford-Fritch High School Homecoming Royalty
- Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar Statement on Harris County Judge Hidalgo's Efforts to Defund Law Enforcement
- WT Cross Country improves times
- Borger falls by one in season opener
- Queen Elizabeth II, UK's longest-serving monarch, dead at 96
- Gruver Greyhounds cruise past the Sanford-Fritch Eagles, 24-7
- Tri-City Music Concert Association Presents "Through the Years with the Kenny Rogers Band" ft. Don Gatlin Live in Concert on September 12, 2022 in Borger
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
Do you like Pumpkin Spice?
You voted: