CANYON, Texas — The reward has been doubled for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for damage to a West Texas A&M University sculpture.

The WT Police Department is seeking tips to help locate suspects in an act of vandalism. Around Oct. 30, the newly installed bronze sculpture of poet Robert Frost in front of Cornette Library was seriously damaged when one or more vandals broke off the leg of Frost’s writing desk.

