More than a year after planning, “Restoring the Roots,” the Hemphill County Texas A&M AgriLife Beef Cattle Conference, is set for April 27-28. The conference will be in the Jones Pavilion, 1101 N. Sixth St., Canadian.
Hemphill County beef cattle conference returns after COVID interruption. (Texas A&M AgriLife photo)
Andy Holloway, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service agriculture and natural resources agent for Hemphill County, said the annual conference will return after COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the original event last April and the rescheduled event in September.
“We are excited to say most of our speakers were able to join us this year, and we have something for everyone in our two-day event,” Holloway said.
Holloway said early registration has already begun and should be completed at hemphillcotxbeef.com. Cost for the two-day conference and ranch tour is $125 and a spouse ticket is $100 until April 15. Prices will go to $150 and $125, respectively, thereafter. The program will also be offered virtually at the $125 fee.
The keynote speech, “Living Inspired and Restoring the Roots of Our Heritage for Future Generations,” will be given by Sarah Huckabee Sanders, former press secretary for Pres. Donald Trump, at 1 p.m. April 27.
Holloway said the conference theme will have even more meaning as the nation and the region restores itself after market and logistical disruptions caused over the past year by COVID-19.
Speakers and topics
The two-day ticket will include 10 speakers, three meals, a cattle-handling presentation and over 60 agriculture trade vendors.
April 27 – Registration and the trade show will be from 7:30-9 a.m. with the program starting at 9 a.m. and concluding in the evening with a presentation by Paul Dykstra with Certified Angus Beef along with the Rancher of the Year recognition.
Presenters and presentations will include:
Troy Applehans, CattleFax market analyst, Denver, “Past, Present and Future.”
Shannon Ferrell, Ph.D., Oklahoma State University agricultural economics professor, Stillwater, Oklahoma, “Estate Planning for Ranchers and Farmers.”
James Henderson, B3R Ranch board of directors, Memphis, “Sustainability in Ranching: Is It Really Possible?”
Frank Price, a West Central Texas rancher and past Environmental Stewardship Award winner, Sterling City, “Has Scientific Communication Failed the Art of Range Management? Part 1.”
April 28 – The trade show will open from 7:30-8:30 a.m., followed by the first speaker at 8:30 a.m. The program will conclude at 5 p.m. The lunchtime keynote, “Life Worth Living,” will be presented by Pastor Jason Nobles and John A. Smith from the movie “Breakthrough.”
Presenters and presentations will include:
Price, “Has Scientific Communication Failed the Art of Range Management? Part 2.”
Luke Bradford, ST Genetics regional sales manager, Anderson, “Profit Potential for Sexed Semen in Commercial Beef Herds.”
Jason Smith, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension beef specialist, Amarillo, “Ranching for Profit Utilizing Better Nutritional Systems Approach.”
Ron Gill, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension state beef cattle specialist, College Station, “Cows Do What to the Planet?”
Gill and Smith, “Beef Quality Assurance.”
Anyone with questions or needing advance information can go to hemphillcotxbeef.com. Participants can also call the AgriLife Extension office in Hemphill County at 806-323-9114 or email Christa Perry at christa.perry@ag.tamu.edu to receive additional information.