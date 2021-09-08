The Dumas/Moore County Chamber of Commerce will host a 9-11 Remembrance Ceremony on Saturday, September 11th, at 10:45 am just prior to the opening of the Ears & Beers Festival at 11:00 am.
It will take place at the corner of 7th Street and Bliss Avenue, across from the Moore County Courthouse. The Dumas Fire Department will have an American flag draped from their ladder truck and police, sheriff, fire, and EMS personnel from across Moore County have been invited to attend, as well as city, county elected officials and chamber of commerce board of directors, to help us remember those that were lost on that tragic day. The ceremony will also be open to the public as well.
Moore County Judge Rowdy Rhoades will a few short remarks and tentative plans are to have the local VFW post present the colors.
It will be carried live on our local BlueCloud.tv streaming service.
For more information, please contact us at (806) 935-2123.