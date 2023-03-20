Our first scenario storm is from 3-18-20 near Novice TX. On radar we see a hook echo with the storm moving northeast, driving west would have put you under a rotating wall cloud and developing tornado. There are several things going on within this storm that reveal what it is. The main storm tower is tall and vaulted. There are large inflow bands, typically found in stronger storms, especially supercells. The forward flank and rear flank downdraft is highly organized and distinct. The storm has a well defined updraft downdraft interchange, close together while separating the heavy precipitation large hail region from the updraft. There are striations showing additional signs of storm rotation. We'll cover more storm cloud features and what to look for in the weeks ahead.
featured
Reading the Sky: Scenario Storm 1
- By: David Brookshier
-
-
- Comments
Latest News
- Borger Police Department on the scene of a shooting on Madison St.
- Reading the Sky: Scenario Storm 1
- Ruby Crush tomato named Texas Superstar plant
- FPC Rodeo @ Hooey Junior Patriot
- Powerlifters at Regionals
- West Texas High School One Act advances to Area
- Hometown Pride photo contest
- All the Way to STATE!
Popular Content
Articles
- FPC Rodeo @ Hooey Junior Patriot
- Borger Police Department on the scene of a shooting on Madison St.
- Accident claims the life of a Borger woman
- FPC Freshman Goat-tyer Jacee Graff wins Championship at Odessa College Rodeo
- Hometown Pride photo contest
- Three vehicle accident turns fatal in Oldham County
- All the Way to STATE!
- Ruby Crush tomato named Texas Superstar plant
- James Lockhart: What Could Have Been
- Reading the Sky: Scenario Storm 1
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
What's your favorite Easter Candy?
You voted: