Our first scenario storm is from 3-18-20 near Novice TX. On radar we see a hook echo with the storm moving northeast, driving west would have put you under a rotating wall cloud and developing tornado. There are several things going on within this storm that reveal what it is. The main storm tower is tall and vaulted. There are large inflow bands, typically found in stronger storms, especially supercells. The forward flank and rear flank downdraft is highly organized and distinct. The storm has a well defined updraft downdraft interchange, close together while separating the heavy precipitation large hail region from the updraft. There are striations showing additional signs of storm rotation. We'll cover more storm cloud features and what to look for in the weeks ahead.

