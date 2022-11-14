Tomorrow morning things will look quite a bit different here in the TX panhandle. Many of us will wake up to a couple of inches of snow and a winter weather advisory has been issued for all of our northern counties. Just what does this mean? What's the difference between an advisory or a warning and what about blizzards and ice storms? A winter weather advisory gets issued when 2-4" of snow or sleet are expected. Though this can cause an inconvenience however this is not severe enough to prompt a warning. A winter storm warning on the other hand is when conditions start to become hazardous and dangerous travel conditions can be expected. This type of warning gets issued when 5 or more inches of snow or any amount of freezing rain are expected within 12 hours or when 7" or more inches are expected within 24 hours. Ice accumulation may cause downed trees and power outages. An ice storm warning is issued anytime freezing rain will cause 1/4 inch or more of ice accumulation. They can be especially destructive with glazed ice thick enough to weigh down trees and power lines leading to widespread power outages. A blizzard warning gets issued once snow and blowing snow is expected to reduce visibility to 1/4 mile or less for 3 hours or longer. A blizzard packs winds at 35mph or greater which can lead to the creation of huge snow drifts and true white out conditions. So tomorrow we'll have our first winter weather advisory of the season.
Reading The Sky - Winter Weather - Advisory vs Warning
- By; David Brookshier
