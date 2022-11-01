sky
Lake Meredith, David Brookshier photo

Last week I covered just how much water falls on average from a thunderstorm, what if we found ourselves in a severe drought like the one impacting cities in California? Suppose we want to hire water trucks to meet this need. You'll need 55,000 water trucks with a 5,000 gallon tank capacity. There are 15 million truckers operating big rigs in the US but the cost to pay a water hauling fleet will break any city's budget rather quickly and this is just to match the water dropped from a single thunderstorm! "Can't we just build a water pipeline, bring in water from flooded states?" Unfortunately this will not work for two reasons. Water vapor is lighter than dry air but liquid water is quite heavy at 8.3 pounds per gallon. It would take an enormous and costly amount of energy to transport water through a pipeline, not to mention the environmental impacts and cost to build it. We Texans are lucky, we have the Ogallala aquifer and Lake Meredith but we're still vulnerable to the effects of drought and the Ogallala is slowly being depleted. In 2013 Lake Meredith was drying up and reached a record low of 26.14ft. Water levels are still low today but thankfully we've had some good storms over the years that helped replenish it to 69.26ft.

