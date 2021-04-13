AMARILLO, TX, April 8, 2021 – Join the Randall County Master Gardeners in a delightful plant sale May 1st, 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. or until we are sold out.
The Randall County Master Gardeners are a group of talented and highly trained volunteers who help people and communities through horticultural education. Sponsored by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, the Master Gardener Program implements a wide range of projects to enhance the quality of life in Amarillo and Canyon.
“Our annual Plant Sale supports our non-profit organization to provide education for local school children, Master Gardener Training classes, Gardening with the Masters, and the Tri-State Fair,” said Diane Sissom, President, Randall County Master Gardeners.
The Annual Plant Sale will have the following plant items for sale: 10” Hanging Baskets, Color Bowls filled with Annuals, Painted Cedar Flower Boxes planted with Geraniums, Hypertula Hexagon Planters with Succulents, plus plants donated by Master Gardeners.
Non-plant items for sale include: Soil Moisture Probes, Tomato Cages, Mason Bee Houses, Garden Art, and Ladybug painted paver stones.
A highlight of the day event is a Raffle to win a Garden Potting Bench or a Planter Box made by Master Gardeners.
Come enjoy a lovely day outdoors with no sales tax! Cash and credit cards accepted.
COVID restrictions apply per Texas A&M AgriLife Extension policy.