AMARILLO – The spring and summer months bring warm weather and outdoor activities for Amarillo residents. This can also mean a higher possibility of coming into contact with animals.
“With more people being outside and enjoying the outdoors, now is a good time to remind the public of being safe when it comes to their animals and wild animals,” said City of Amarillo (COA) Director of Animal Management & Welfare (AAMW) Victoria Medley. “It is important not to touch or approach an unfamiliar animal. Pet owners should not let their animals roam freely. Unfortunately, rabies is a reality when it comes to the spring and summer months. We want people to be aware and be safe around animals.”
Amarillo has had one recent confirmed case of rabies in a non-domestic animal.
COA is offering several rabies awareness tips to be safe this spring and summer (see attached flier for additional information):
●Keep vaccinations current for all pets/animals, including horses and livestock.
●Avoid contact with wild animals and unfamiliar animals.
●Report all animal bites to AAMW as soon as possible, which is required by city ordinance.
●If bitten by an animal, wash the wound with soap and water and seek prompt medical attention.
“If untreated, rabies is a nearly uniformly fatal viral infection spread by the bite of an infected animal,” said COA Director of Public Health Casie Stoughton. “We want the public to be as safe as possible. Make sure pets are vaccinated and report all animal bites for prompt rabies evaluation.”
For more information, contact City of Amarillo Media Relations Manager David Henry at (806) 378-5219 or by email at David.Henry@amarillo.gov.