Purple Heart Day is an observance that commemorates the creation of the Purple Heart Medal on August 7, 1782 by the Commander-in-Chief of the Continental Army, General George Washington. Then known as the Badge of Military Merit and awarded for gallantry in action, it was awarded to 2 Revolutionary War Soldiers. It was the first US military award that could be given to enlisted Soldiers (most military awards back then were for command officers).
After the end of the American War of Independence, no Purple Heart medals were awarded until 1932, when the medal was revived and redesigned into its present form on the bicentennial anniversary of George Washington's birth by General Douglass MacArthur. In 1942 the President allowed the Purple Heart medal to be awarded posthumously to those wounded or killed as a result of enemy action while serving in the United States Armed Forces on or after April 5, 1917.
The Purple Heart is the oldest military medal still awarded. The only U. S. President to be awarded a Purple Heart was John F. Kennedy. Curry T. Haynes was awarded the largest number of Purple Heart medals (9). He served in the Vietnam War.
This Saturday, August 7, please remember and honor the Soldiers and their families who have earned the Purple Heart award in defense of our freedom. Thank them for their service and sacrifice.