The Canyon Police Department is seeking your help in locating 38-year-old Christopher Duffy of Canyon. Chris was last seen on Friday, September 17th, at about 4:00pm on FM 1061 near US 385 (area near Boys Ranch). Chris may be in a blue 2020 Nissan Altima with the tag Tennessee 2T84G1.
If you have any information that could be of assistance, we are asking you to please contact Canyon PD at 806-655-5005. We would greatly appreciate a share to help get this information out to as many people in the area as possible.