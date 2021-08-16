The PSPCISD Board of Trustees are scheduled to meet Monday, August 16. Attached is the meeting agenda.
Latest News
- PSPCISD Board of Trustees to meet on Monday
- THE COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION ANNOUNCES EDDIE BAYERS, RAY CHARLES, PETE DRAKE AND THE JUDDS AS THE COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME CLASS OF 2021
- Storm to impact areas of Hutchinson County
- Borger ISD Board of Trustees to meet on Thursday
- New Italian Restaurant to open in Borger on Friday
- Details on Governor Abbott's upcoming visit to Hutchinson County
- Multiple vehicle wreck kills two Hutchinson County Residents
- Trio arrested for burglary and theft charges in Borger
Popular Content
Articles
- New Italian Restaurant to open in Borger on Friday
- Multiple vehicle wreck kills two Hutchinson County Residents
- Trio arrested for burglary and theft charges in Borger
- Details on Governor Abbott's upcoming visit to Hutchinson County
- Borger ISD Board of Trustees to meet on Thursday
- Storm to impact areas of Hutchinson County
- Two arrested in string of burglaries down Borger Main Street
- Frank Phillips College ranked #9 for best LVN Program in Texas for 2021
- Head-on collison claims the life of one northwest of Stratford
- The Borger Bulldogs are getting ready for a new season
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
What is your favorite thing about fall?
You voted: