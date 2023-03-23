1

FRITCH, TX – Fire managers will start the implementation of prescribed burns at Lake Meredith National Recreation Area beginning Friday, March 24, 2023, through Monday, March 27, 2023 .  The prescribed fire is weather dependent each day. The burn times  is 10:00 a.m. through 6:00 p.m. each day. Multiple prescribed burns are planned totaling approximately 2,800 acres.  Prescribed burning will occur at the North end of the park in the areas of: North Canyon (1,610 acres), Triangle (162 acres), the Stilling Basin (207 acres), South Canyon (528 acres), Fritch Fortress (50 acres) and Sanford Yake (370 acres).

Burning is expected to be completed by May 31, 2023. Firefighters will only conduct prescribed fires when conditions are conducive to burning safely, taking into consideration such factors as weather, fuel (vegetation) moisture and availability of firefighters and equipment.

