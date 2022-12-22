AMARILLO – An extremely cold arctic air mass will invade the region on Thursday, Dec. 22, according to the National Weather Service’s (NWS) Amarillo office. Very strong winds and extremely cold temperatures will provide dangerous wind chill values. Temperatures are expected to remain below freezing through Saturday afternoon. These conditions combined with holiday travel could make for challenging driving conditions. The Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT) Amarillo District reminds everyone to prepare in advance of the event.
Having your vehicle properly serviced ahead of winter weather events will help prevent potential hazards. Drivers should check their car’s battery, antifreeze level, brakes, wiper blades, head and tail lights, heater/defroster, ignition, fuel and exhaust systems, and ensure tires are properly inflated. It is equally important to keep a variety of items in your vehicle, including flares, blankets, warm clothes, shovel and scraper, flashlight and batteries, candles, Sterno flame, lighter and matches, first-aid kit, booster cable, non-perishable food, and water.
Observe the forecasts and expect winds to be worse in exposed places like straight, open roads and bridges and overpasses. Drivers should also be aware of high-profile vehicles like large trucks, vans, buses, and RVs. Keep a safe distance between your vehicle and the ones around you and anticipate gusts in windy conditions. Steering can be more difficult in high wind conditions, so keep a firm grip on the wheel with both hands.
“Driving slower than the posted speed limit will also help drivers better control their vehicles and be able to react to hazards like blowing debris,” says Wes Kimmell, director of operations for TxDOT’s Amarillo District. “And most importantly, if you don’t feel comfortable driving in the high winds, stay put or find a safe place to pull over until the winds die down.”
Whether you are traveling in town or across the state, one of the safest places to pull over is at one of TxDOT’s Travel Information Centers and Rest Areas. Texas has the most roadways in the country and also the most traffic accidents caused by driver fatigue. Fatigue is a major cause of serious traffic accidents that result in 1,500 fatalities and 71,000 injuries in the U.S. each year. Texas has 76 strategically placed rest areas with essential safety features on the highway system to help drivers fight fatigue.
Put these additional travel tips to use to keep everyone, including Santa, safe this holiday season:
Drivers should practice patience and share the road with others. Build in extra time to reach your destination to account for travel delays.
Be sure to reduce your speed, increase your distance between other vehicles to at least three times the normal following distance, and drive with caution when driving in windy and/or winter weather conditions.
Move over a lane to create a safe margin of space when passing a vehicle on the side of the road with flashing lights, including tow trucks, disabled vehicles, law enforcement vehicles, emergency vehicles and TxDOT vehicles.
Never drive while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Visit www.soberrides.org to learn more about planning ahead for a sober ride.
In any situation, drivers can protect themselves by wearing their seatbelts and ensuring everyone in the vehicle is properly buckled.