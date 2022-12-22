Drive

AMARILLO –  An extremely cold arctic air mass will invade the region on Thursday, Dec. 22, according to the National Weather Service’s (NWS) Amarillo office. Very strong winds and extremely cold temperatures will provide dangerous wind chill values. Temperatures are expected to remain below freezing through Saturday afternoon. These conditions combined with holiday travel could make for challenging driving conditions. The Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT) Amarillo District reminds everyone to prepare in advance of the event.

 

Recommended for you