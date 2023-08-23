Palo Duro Canyon State Park will host Prairie Palooza on September 16 to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Texas State Parks. The event, organized by the Partners in Palo Duro Canyon Foundation in collaboration with Texas Parks & Wildlife Department, features a variety of activities celebrating the park's rich heritage.
The festivities kick off at 7:30 a.m. with the Sad Monkey Mercantile 5K Race, benefiting the Amarillo VA's suicide prevention program. At 1 p.m., attendees can enjoy an authentic chuckwagon lunch prepared by fifteen participating wagons, showcasing flavors from across the region.