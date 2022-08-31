Phillips

Members of the Phillips Alumni Blackhawk Reunion Committee, Tammy Arrington Dowell and Sherry Bugg Hopkins, display the Phillips Blackhawks 50th reunion blanket. It will be given away to a lucky member of the PHS Class of 1972, celebrating 50 years during the Saturday morning reunion festivities on September 24 at West Texas High School Cafeteria in Stinnett.

