Members of the Phillips Alumni Blackhawk Reunion Committee, Tammy Arrington Dowell and Sherry Bugg Hopkins, display the Phillips Blackhawks 50th reunion blanket. It will be given away to a lucky member of the PHS Class of 1972, celebrating 50 years during the Saturday morning reunion festivities on September 24 at West Texas High School Cafeteria in Stinnett.
