Phillips Blackhawks Alumni officers meet the third Tuesday of every month at the Gallery Room at Frank Phillips College at 7 pm. Officers are front row left to right: President, Mike Webb; Vice President, Tommy Birch; back row left to right: Public Relations and Publicity Chair, Mona Hendrickson Fannon; Secretary, Brenda Baggs Wilson; and Treasurer and Heritage Center Chair, Tammy Arrington Dowell. The entire committee has been very busy behind the scenes planning the 2022 Phillips Blackhawk All-School Reunion to be held September 23-24 in Stinnett and Borger! Mark your calendars, and hope you can attend!!! The featured class will be the Class of 1972, celebrating 50 years. If you did not receive a newsletter or your address has changed, contact Tommy Birch at phillipsblackhawks@yahoo.com.

