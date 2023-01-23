refinery
Borger News-Herald photo

Phillips 66 Refinery and Community Relations Director Kenny Morrison confirmed in a statement to Borger News-Herald on Monday afternoon that a contractor has passed following the incident at the Borger Complex on January 17. Morrison said, "Phillips 66 can confirm that an Austin Industrial contractor injured in a January 17, 2023 incident at the Borger Complex died Sunday, January 22, 2023, at University Medical Center in Lubbock, Texas. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased. All questions and media inquiries regarding the deceased should be directed to Austin Industrial.  The incident remains under investigation."

The family of Kyle Huff, of White Deer, who reportedly was injured at the Borger Complex explosion on January 17, is reporting on Facebook Monday, January 23, that he succumbed to his injuries on Sunday, January 22.

