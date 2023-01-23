Phillips 66 Refinery and Community Relations Director Kenny Morrison confirmed in a statement to Borger News-Herald on Monday afternoon that a contractor has passed following the incident at the Borger Complex on January 17. Morrison said, "Phillips 66 can confirm that an Austin Industrial contractor injured in a January 17, 2023 incident at the Borger Complex died Sunday, January 22, 2023, at University Medical Center in Lubbock, Texas. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased. All questions and media inquiries regarding the deceased should be directed to Austin Industrial. The incident remains under investigation."
The family of Kyle Huff, of White Deer, who reportedly was injured at the Borger Complex explosion on January 17, is reporting on Facebook Monday, January 23, that he succumbed to his injuries on Sunday, January 22.
On January 17, the Borger Complex provided the following statement: "Update from the Borger Complex: At approximately 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, January 17, 2023, a fire occurred at the Borger Complex in Borger, Texas. Emergency personnel, along with the Borger Fire Department, immediately responded. The fire has since been extinguished, and all personnel has been accounted for. At this time, we can confirm six individuals were transported to area hospitals to receive medical attention. All appropriate regulatory notifications were made, and Phillips 66 is working closely with state and local officials on the response. The safety of our people, the community, and the environment is of the utmost importance to our company, and these priorities will guide our efforts as we respond to the incident. The cause of the incident is under investigation."
Borger News-Herald reached out to Austin Industrial for further comment but was unsuccessful. This is a developing story. Borger News-Herald will continue to provide more information as it becomes available.