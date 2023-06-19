2
bnh photo

Perryton, Texas – Following the deadly tornado that aﬀected the City of Perryton and Ochiltree County, our community has shown tremendous resilience. The recovery process will be tedious and require patience, but we are conﬁdent in our ability to restore vital services to our residents and to ensure our community can rebuild from the devastating impacts of this storm.

We are immensely grateful for the overwhelming support from our neighbors and others across the country. We appreciate all of the hard work that has taken place over the past few days, and are optimistic for the future as our community bounces back.

