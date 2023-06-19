Perryton, Texas – Following the deadly tornado that aﬀected the City of Perryton and Ochiltree County, our community has shown tremendous resilience. The recovery process will be tedious and require patience, but we are conﬁdent in our ability to restore vital services to our residents and to ensure our community can rebuild from the devastating impacts of this storm.
We are immensely grateful for the overwhelming support from our neighbors and others across the country. We appreciate all of the hard work that has taken place over the past few days, and are optimistic for the future as our community bounces back.
Power is still out to fewer than 400 homes and businesses. Crews continue to work around the clock to restore power to impacted customers. In order to keep yourself and your family safe, it is important to assume all lines are active and to never touch a downed power line.
Please be mindful of carbon monoxide poisoning risks and ensure suﬃcient ventilation for any generator use or open ﬂame cooking devices.
Natural gas restoration remains out for the entire city. At this time, the estimation is six weeks before natural gas will be fully operational. Do not tamper with meter valves on your property or you will prolong restoration and create dangerous safety risks.
Water supply continues to remain in excellent condition and the water is safe to consume. There is no need for a boil water notice at this time.
Weather permitting, the landﬁll will open daily from 8:00 am – 8:00 pm until further notice. Entry is accessible from State Highway 15 and Loop 143 East. Vegetation must be separated from building materials prior to disposal.
Temporary showers will be established later today in multiple locations throughout the city for impacted residents. At this time, you’ll need to provide your own soap and personal items.
Shower locations: Murphy Park, Leatherman Park, Key Heights Baptist Church.
A cooling center will be set up at Murphy Park for anyone seeking relief from the heat.
Ochiltree General Hospital remains fully operational. Our dedicated medical personnel continue to provide excellent care.
Mental health services are available at 1200 S. Jeﬀerson.
The Texas Department of State Health Services is hosting a pertussis vaccination clinic for the general public and ﬁrst responders. The clinic is located at 1200 S. Jeﬀerson until 5:30 pm today. Please bring shot records if they’re available, but those are not required to receive a vaccine.
Utility payments may be dropped oﬀ with your utility statements at Perryton National Bank or through the U.S. Postal Service.
Routine trash collection for non-aﬀected customers has been reduced during the recovery process. There is no estimated timeline for a return to full trash service while crews continue to restore roadway access. Please do not overﬁll dumpsters. Thank you for your patience as we work to resume normal collection.
Our public safety services remain functional and covered thanks to support from partners who are helping to backﬁll those services. Law enforcement services are being supported by the Texas Department of Public Safety and Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Game Wardens. Fire protection services are being supported through mutual aid, with assistance from the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System and Texas A&M Forest Service. Emergency medical services are being supported by the Texas Department of State Health Services and the Texas Emergency Medical Task Force. Thanks to all of our local and state partners who are assisting with these essential services for our community.
We are pleased to report that 911 functionality has been restored. Please call 911 in case of emergency.
The citywide curfew remains in eﬀect from 12:01 am through 6:00 am on a daily basis until further notice.
We are appreciative of the outpouring of volunteers in our community. It is important for volunteers not to self-deploy into the community. A Volunteer Reception Center is located at Perryton High School. Individuals or organizations that want to provide assistance should ﬁrst work through local disaster relief organizations. If people prefer to donate goods or service, they should still work through their local disaster relief organizations. These organizations know the immediate needs of people in the aﬀected area, how best to meet those needs, and how to ensure assistance is appropriate, adequate, and delivered to the right places. Thank you to all who have donated to relief eﬀorts. Please hold donations for any food, water, clothes, or supplies at this time.
The most useful form of assistance is monetary donations to meet disaster-related expense needs.
We have accounts set up at Perryton National Bank, FirstBank Southwest, Interstate Bank, and First National Bank. All donations will be held locally. Please stay on the lookout for additional oﬃcial information regarding donations management. Oﬃcials will keep the community updated on donation needs should they change.
The City and County will continue to provide updates as the recovery process continues.