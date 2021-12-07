The U. S. Naval base at Pearl Harbor in Honolulu Hawaii (then a U. S. Territory) was attacked by the Japanese the morning of Sunday December 7, 1941 at 7:48 a.m. This was characterized as a sneak attack because no state of war existed between the Japanese and the United States prior to the attack. As a result of the attack, 2,403 Americans (2,335 military and 68 civilians) were killed and 1,178 were injured. Four battleships were destroyed, 4 others badly damaged, 188 aircraft were destroyed and 159 damaged. The Japanese lost 55 airmen in the attack. However, the Japanese goal of crippling the US Navy was not achieved. None of our aircraft carriers were in port or damaged.
The United States declared War on Japan the next day. Three days later, Japan’s allies, Germany and Italy, declared war on the United States. Throughout America, our country was instantly united against the Axis Powers. Men and women walked off their jobs and joined the military. Although Pearl Harbor Day is not a national holiday, the American flag is flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset on December 7th.
The Texas Panhandle War Memorial is home to one of the largest pieces of steel plate and wooden decking (800 pounds) from the USS Arizona in the world. Acquired in 2018, it was transported from Hawaii by UPS and is now housed in its own building in our Memorial Park because of its large size. It represents the 1,177 Sailors and Marines who were killed on the USS Arizona that day during the attack. Only 355 crew members survived. Many of those Sailors and Marines who were killed are still entombed in the USS Arizona Memorial in Hawaii.
Come and visit our museum of military artifacts and photographs from WWI to Afghanistan. Our high-tech Education Center features five computer kiosks, each with information on 11 U. S. wars. We also have oral histories of the Vietnam War. Visit our gift shop for military tee shirts, ball caps, and military memorabilia.
We invite you to visit our Museum Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Our telephone number is 806-350-8387; our web page is www.TexasPanhandleWarMemorial.com