Panhandle Community Services is changing lives and leading change in the top 26 counties of Texas. The Weatherization Program saves families with low-incomes on energy costs, lowering their high energy burden. October is National Weatherization Month. This is an opportunity to highlight the impact of the Weatherization Assistance Program (WAP) which saves energy, improves the health and safety of homes, and supports jobs and small businesses. State and Local WAP agencies plan events and actions each year to showcase the importance of these programs. According to the US Department of Energy, low-income households carry a larger burden for energy costs, typically spending 13.9% of total annual income versus 3.0% for other households (2020ORNL study). Often, they must cut back on health care, medicine, groceries, and childcare to pay energy bills.
DETAILS: On October 8th, at our Amarillo office parking lot. We will have a celebration of National Weatherization Month and invite the public to come from 11:30 until 2. The address is 1309 SW 8th Ave. PCS will provide free hotdogs, weatherization coloring books, tips for conserving energy and more. Community members who need help with paying utility bills are welcome to come and speak with one of our specialists, we will also have information on positions we are hiring for and other programs that benefit local residents.
OTHERS PARTICIPATING: Atmos Energy Workforce Solutions Coalition of Health Services Goodwill Mission Amarillo Texas Workforce Commission Region 16 Headstart and Early Headstart El Ponderosa 96.1 who will be doing a live remote SPECIAL TIMES WITHIN THE
EVENT: at 11:30 DJ with Welcome Pardoner will be presenting our Executive Director with a Random Acts of Kindness Award and at 12:30 Atmos energy will be presenting a check for energy assistance to PCS.
IMPACT: Weatherization returns $2.78 in nonenergy benefits for every $1.00 invested in the program. Non-energy benefits represent tremendous value for families whose homes receive weatherization services. After weatherization, families have homes that are more livable, resulting in fewer missed days of work (e.g. sick days, doctor visits), and decreased out of pocket medical expenses by an average of $514. The total health and household related benefits for each unit averages $14,148.