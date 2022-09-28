Over 80 Sanford-Fritch students participated in Meet you at the Pole on Wednesday morning to gather in pray for their school, the students and staff.
Latest News
- Over 80 SF Youth Meet You at the Pole
- Travis Mills and Gary Sinise Foundation on Wreaths Across America Radio RoundTable
- BSA Exceeds Surgical Milestones
- Texas Comptroller Visits North Texas for Third Stop of Good for Texas Tour: Water Edition
- Monster Bash 2022: Science isn't Scary!
- Lake Meredith Fishing Report
- Lady Comanches beat SF in 3 sets
- Fritch Community Blood Drive October 10
Popular Content
Articles
- Borger Police Officer shot responding to a domestic disturbance
- High speed chase results in one arrest Sunday afternoon
- Gunman shoots 3 at Texas fair before being shot by deputies
- Travis Mills and Gary Sinise Foundation on Wreaths Across America Radio RoundTable
- Lake Meredith Trash Tournament this weekend
- Texas Comptroller Visits North Texas for Third Stop of Good for Texas Tour: Water Edition
- Lake Meredith Fishing Report
- BSA Exceeds Surgical Milestones
- Dallhart slides past the Bulldogs 35-27
- Motorcycle involved accident claims the life of an Oklahoma man in Hutchinson County
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
What's your favorite thing about fall?
You voted: