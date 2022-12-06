Borger ISD and BHS would like to thank the incredible people at Nutrien for investing in our community and in the lives of our students. Nutrien’s generous donation will help complete phase 1 of the new BISD Agricultural Complex at 1200 Carbon Road. We truly appreciate Nutrien believing in us and our mission to encourage students to take our agricultural classes, participate in FFA, and pursue careers in agriculture. We are dedicated to continuing to grow our agriculture program and are proud to provide our students with a new facility! Thank you again to Nutrien for helping make our dreams a reality!
featured top story
Nutrien Donates $150,000 to Borger High School Agricultural Program!
Latest News
- Borger native to take part in WT Donning of the Stoles Ceremony set for Dec. 9
- Lady Comanches beat Lady Cougars, 44-31
- Borger High School Athletes of the Week
- Nutrien Donates $150,000 to Borger High School Agricultural Program!
- Reward Increased for Information on WT Sculpture Vandalism
- Crockett Elementary Raises Money for Rainbow Room
- Hometown Christmas Parade
- Three County Employees to retire after combined 84 years of service
Popular Content
Articles
- Three County Employees to retire after combined 84 years of service
- Hometown Christmas Parade
- Hometown Christmas, Borger TX December 2nd
- Lady Comanches beat Lady Cougars, 44-31
- New Frost Sculpture on WT Campus Damaged by Vandals; Information Sought on Crime
- Nutrien Donates $150,000 to Borger High School Agricultural Program!
- Fatal Accident in Hall County
- Hutchinson County Sheriff Office seeking Wanted subject
- Texas Farm Bureau 89th annual meeting set for Dec. 2-4
- 4 Dead following crash in Armstrong County west of Clarendon
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
Do you like candy canes?
You voted: