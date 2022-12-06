1

Borger ISD and BHS would like to thank the incredible people at Nutrien for investing in our community and in the lives of our students.  Nutrien’s generous donation will help complete phase 1 of the new BISD Agricultural Complex at 1200 Carbon Road. We truly appreciate Nutrien believing in us and our mission to encourage students to take our agricultural classes, participate in FFA, and pursue careers in agriculture.  We are dedicated to continuing to grow our agriculture program and are proud to provide our students with a new facility!  Thank you again to Nutrien for helping make our dreams a reality!

