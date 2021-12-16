The North 207 fire started yesterday north of the 6666 Ranch Headquarters, and burned towards the community of Skellytown yesterday forcing evacuations in the small community. The fire's path continued into Gray and Roberts Counties last night. The fire is still active and has burned 15,000 acres with 35% containment (as of 12/17 at 9:30 a.m. according to Tfswildfires.com).

Recommended for you