The North 207 fire started yesterday north of the 6666 Ranch Headquarters, and burned towards the community of Skellytown yesterday forcing evacuations in the small community. The fire's path continued into Gray and Roberts Counties last night. The fire is still active and has burned 15,000 acres with 35% containment (as of 12/17 at 9:30 a.m. according to Tfswildfires.com).
featured
North 207 fire still active: 35% contained
-
- Updated
- Comments
Latest News
- North 207 fire still active: 35% contained
- Xcel Energy preparing for windstorm, offers tips for staying safe
- Fatal DWI Traffic Accident in Deaf Smith County
- Accident near Perryton claims the life of one
- Scenes from the Borger Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade
- Fritch America Chamber of Commerce host Christmas Parade and Bazaar
- Pearl Harbor Day
- Christmas at the Museum to be held Dec 3
Popular Content
Articles
- North 207 fire still active: 35% contained
- Accident near Perryton claims the life of one
- Fatal DWI Traffic Accident in Deaf Smith County
- Scenes from the Borger Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade
- Fritch America Chamber of Commerce host Christmas Parade and Bazaar
- Xcel Energy preparing for windstorm, offers tips for staying safe
- Tulia Fugitive, Fort Worth Sex Offender Added to Texas Most Wanted Lists
- Updated Kia Sportage Blends Sporty and Stylish
- Meek and supporters host protest at Gray County DA's Office
- Special Gifts to Celebrate Loved Ones
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.