DPS

TEXAS DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

Date/Time: Thursday 8/8/2021 at approximately 5:00 p.m.

County: Gray

Location: SH 152 approximately two miles west of Pampa.

Posted Speed Limit: 60

Weather/Road Condition: Clear dry paved road.

Vehicle 1: 2009 Chevrolet Avalanche

Driver: Injured – Trishelle Miller, 45, of Pampa. Transported to Pampa Regional Medical center with serious injuries.

Seat belt worn: Yes

Vehicle 2: 2020 Harley Davidson Motorcycle

Driver: Deceased – Kevin Anderson, 59, of Stinnett. Died on scene. Pronounced deceased by Gray County Justice of the Peace, Karen Goodman.

Helmet worn: No

Vehicle 3: 2005 Harley Davidson Motorcycle

Driver: Deceased - Greg Rhoden, 48, of Fritch. Transported to Pampa Regional Medical Center with serious injuries where he later died.

Helmet worn: No

Vehicle 4: 2020 Harley Davidson Motorcycle

Driver: Charles Reeves, 52, of Borger. Transported to Amarillo Northwest Texas Hospital with serious injuries/critical condition.

Helmet worn: No

Passenger: Injured – Chanelle Reeves, 58, of Borger. Transported to Amarillo Northwest Texas Hospital with serious injuries/critical condition.

Helmet worn: No

Crash Details: Vehicle 1 was eastbound on SH 152 while Vehicle’s 2, 3 and 4 were westbound. Vehicle 1 crossed over the center stripe onto the wrong side of the roadway and struck Vehicle’s 2, 3 and 4.

Investigated By: Texas Highway Patrol Troopers

Note: The crash remains under investigation. Information may change, be corrected, or added based on the investigators findings.

A preliminary crash report will be available for purchase online in 10 days: https://cris.dot.state.tx.us/public/Purchase/crashReportSearch.htm

