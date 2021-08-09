TEXAS DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
Date/Time: Thursday 8/8/2021 at approximately 5:00 p.m.
County: Gray
Location: SH 152 approximately two miles west of Pampa.
Posted Speed Limit: 60
Weather/Road Condition: Clear dry paved road.
Vehicle 1: 2009 Chevrolet Avalanche
Driver: Injured – Trishelle Miller, 45, of Pampa. Transported to Pampa Regional Medical center with serious injuries.
Seat belt worn: Yes
Vehicle 2: 2020 Harley Davidson Motorcycle
Driver: Deceased – Kevin Anderson, 59, of Stinnett. Died on scene. Pronounced deceased by Gray County Justice of the Peace, Karen Goodman.
Helmet worn: No
Vehicle 3: 2005 Harley Davidson Motorcycle
Driver: Deceased - Greg Rhoden, 48, of Fritch. Transported to Pampa Regional Medical Center with serious injuries where he later died.
Helmet worn: No
Vehicle 4: 2020 Harley Davidson Motorcycle
Driver: Charles Reeves, 52, of Borger. Transported to Amarillo Northwest Texas Hospital with serious injuries/critical condition.
Helmet worn: No
Passenger: Injured – Chanelle Reeves, 58, of Borger. Transported to Amarillo Northwest Texas Hospital with serious injuries/critical condition.
Helmet worn: No
Crash Details: Vehicle 1 was eastbound on SH 152 while Vehicle’s 2, 3 and 4 were westbound. Vehicle 1 crossed over the center stripe onto the wrong side of the roadway and struck Vehicle’s 2, 3 and 4.
Investigated By: Texas Highway Patrol Troopers
Note: The crash remains under investigation. Information may change, be corrected, or added based on the investigators findings.
A preliminary crash report will be available for purchase online in 10 days: https://cris.dot.state.tx.us/public/Purchase/crashReportSearch.htm