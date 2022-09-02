Motorcycle involved accident claims the life of an Oklahoma man in Hutchinson County
Date/Time: 9/1/2022 at approximately 12:30 p.m.
Motorcycle involved accident claims the life of an Oklahoma man in Hutchinson County
Date/Time: 9/1/2022 at approximately 12:30 p.m.
County: Hutchinson
Posted Speed Limit: 75
Weather/Road: Condition: Clear/Dry paved road
Driver: Deceased - Edwin McNamara, 73, of Davis, Oklahoma. He was transported to Golden Plains Community Hospital in Borger with life-threatening injuries, where he died from injuries sustained in the crash. He was pronounced deceased at the hospital by Hutchinson County Justice of the Peace, Leslie Ford.
Helmet worn: No
Vehicle 2: 2016 Toyota RAV4 SUV
Driver: Injured- Joyce Vanderburg, 69, of Spearman, Texas. She was transported to Golden Plains Community Hospital in Borger with non-life-threatening injuries.
Seat belt worn: Yes
Crash Details: Vehicle 1 was southbound on SH 136 and stopped on the improved shoulder. Vehicle 2 was traveling southbound on SH 136 and approaching Vehicle 1. The operator of Vehicle 1 failed to yield right of way and turned left into the southbound lane in the path of Vehicle 2. Vehicle 2 struck Vehicle 1 on the left side. Vehicle 1 came to a rest on its right side facing north in the barrow ditch east of SH 136. Vehicle 2 came to rest upright, facing south on the southbound shoulder.
Investigated By: Texas Highway Patrol Troopers
Note: The crash remains under investigation. Information may change, be corrected, or added based on the investigator’s findings.
A preliminary crash report will be available for purchase online in 10 days:
