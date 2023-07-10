mosquitos

A rain event will often soon be followed by an explosion in the mosquito population. A Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service expert has information on the types of mosquitoes that may appear and tips on how to control or repel them.    

Sonja Swiger, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension entomologist and professor in the Department of Entomology in Texas A&M’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, said biting mosquitoes are a seasons-long problem that can change with the environment.

Recommended for you