Calling all goblins, ghosts, and princesses!
Amarillo, TX – Come and experience an evening event at The Discovery Center filled with science, hands-on activities, candy, and more for families to enjoy.
Adults and kids alike will observe spine-chilling science, aMAZING activities, and get a chance to meet a real-life Vampire Tater Tot! Gather your costumes, bust out your candy bag, and get ready for a Monster Bash to remember! Monster Bash guests will enjoy a full cauldron of fun featuring:
Spooktacular Science Demonstrations by DHDC’s most exciting ghosts and ghouls.
Activities provided by monster fans Sodpoodles, Aunt-Eeks, and Snapology
Disappearing eyeballs, screaming chickens, and jars filled with mysterious goo?!
Our basement classrooms transformed into a Monster Maze filled with magic and mayhem!
And LN2 Glow-in-the-dark Sonic Slushes will be available for purchase!
Tickets will be sold for two time-slots:
6:00pm - 7:30pm
8:00 - 9:30pm
DHDC MEMBERS SAVE $3/TICKET AND GET 30-MINUTES OF EARLY ACCESS TO EVENT ACTIVITIES!
Tickets for this event are $5/ticket for members and $8/ticket for non-members and can be purchased online at DHDC.org. Questions from the media regarding the event should be directed to Ady Brady, Marketing Manager, at abrady@dhdc.org.
