Doug Moneymaker is seeking a seat on the Sanford-Fritch ISD Board of Trustees in the May 1 Election. Read more about Moneymaker and his bid for office in tomorrow's edition of the Borger News-Herald.
spotlight featured
Moneymaker seeks seat on SFISD Board of Trustees
Jessica Ozbun
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Early morning wreck claims life
- Junior Ranger Day at Alibates Flint Quarries
- Tickets now on sale for the Borger Community Theatre presentation of Southern Fried Funeral
- Moneymaker seeks seat on SFISD Board of Trustees
- Hutchinson County Sheriff Office makes arrests in connection to copper theft
- AAA Texas: Lone Star State Gas Price Average Cheapest in U.S. as Prices Continue to Trickle Down; 99 Cents More than One Year Ago
- Nonprofits agree to work together to help support common missions for veterans and their families.
- Julia Stevens earns 2nd in Area
Popular Content
Articles
- Hutchinson County Sheriff Office makes arrests in connection to copper theft
- Moneymaker seeks seat on SFISD Board of Trustees
- Julia Stevens earns 2nd in Area
- Nonprofits agree to work together to help support common missions for veterans and their families.
- AAA Texas: Lone Star State Gas Price Average Cheapest in U.S. as Prices Continue to Trickle Down; 99 Cents More than One Year Ago
- Randall County Master Gardener Plant Sale May 1st
- Tickets now on sale for the Borger Community Theatre presentation of Southern Fried Funeral
- Hutchinson County Sheriff Office to host Citizen Academy
- Junior Ranger Day at Alibates Flint Quarries
- Borger PD on the scene of a shooting in Borger near Borger High School
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.