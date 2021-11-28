Penny Meek, the mother of Thomas Brown, and supporters held a protest outside the Gray County DA's Office on Tuesday. Meek continues to seek answers to the death of her son Thomas Brown, 17, who went missing from Canadian, Texas, on Thanksgiving Eve in 2016. Brown's remains were found on Lake Marvin Road on the outskirts of Canadian in January 2019. Read this entire story in the Tuesday edition of the Borger News-Herald.
featured top story spotlight
Meek and supporters host protest at Gray County DA's Office
Jessica Ozbun
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Meek and supporters host protest at Gray County DA's Office
- Bulldogs beat the Lubbock High Westerners Friday night
- Lady Bulldogs beat Fort Elliott
- Andrews Bus Crash
- Lawsuit: Baldwin had no reason to fire in 'Rust' shooting
- Hutchinson County Commissioners' Court agenda for Monday 11/22
- Candidate Filing Opens for 2022 Texas Primary Elections
- Wreaths Across America and MISSION BBQ Kick off 2021 American Heroes Cup Campaign
Popular Content
Articles
- Meek and supporters host protest at Gray County DA's Office
- Vehicle Accident claims the life of a Stinnett Woman
- Andrews Bus Crash
- Hutchinson County Commissioners' Court agenda for Monday 11/22
- Bulldogs beat the Lubbock High Westerners Friday night
- Lifesaving Wearable Saves Single Father from Cardiac Arrest
- Lawsuit: Baldwin had no reason to fire in 'Rust' shooting
- Wreaths Across America and MISSION BBQ Kick off 2021 American Heroes Cup Campaign
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
Are you traveling this Thanksgiving?
You voted: