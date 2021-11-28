tom

Penny Meek, the mother of Thomas Brown, and supporters held a protest outside the Gray County DA's Office on Tuesday. Meek continues to seek answers to the death of her son Thomas Brown, 17,  who went missing from Canadian, Texas, on Thanksgiving Eve in 2016. Brown's remains were found on Lake Marvin Road on the outskirts of Canadian in January 2019. Read this entire story in the Tuesday edition of the Borger News-Herald.

