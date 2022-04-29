May is Military Appreciation Month. Congress designated May as Military Appreciation Month in 1999 to allow the public to show their appreciation for present and past service members. May is also the month that Victory in Europe (VE) was celebrated on May 8, 1945 (when Germany surrendered, ending WWII in Europe), and Armed Forces Day is celebrated, Saturday, May 21 (designated in 1949).
Memorial Day is celebrated the last Monday of the month of May, and the War Memorial will hold its traditional Memorial Day ceremony at 11 a.m. Military Appreciation Month is typically celebrated by parades, festivals, and shopping discounts for military personnel and veterans.
The War Memorial has several events to honor and remember veterans in the May. May 4 at 7:30 p.m. the War Memorial will host a Vigil for Ukraine in our Veterans Park.
Friday May 6 is Military Spouse Day. This is a day to honor the spouses of our military members and thank them for the sacrifices they endure for their military spouse.
Friday April 15 is Armed Forces Day. The flag is flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset. Thank the service members and veterans you know for their service.
Saturday June 4 the War Memorial will host a car show from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free, come and see some outstanding show cars and support our veterans.
