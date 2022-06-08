Amarillo, Texas—The Amarillo Club is teaming up with the Maverick Boys & Girls Club to offer area children a unique opportunity to learn more about fine dining this summer. The club will host a fine dining etiquette class, free of charge, for the children involved in the Maverick’s summer programs.
“We thought this would be something fun and different for the kids to experience,” Tarah Karlin, Events & Banquets Coordinator for the Amarillo Club, said. “We are always looking for ways to give back to our community.”
The Amarillo Club has been working with Ashley Hampton, Program Director for the Maverick Club, to schedule several events, including some special ones for the younger children.
“Kids love ice cream,” Amarillo Club Executive Chef Lauren Whitledge said. “So, we’re also putting together a special ice cream class for those younger kids to discuss the finer details of one of their favorite treats.”
“This is really Amarillo’s club,” David Schmidt, General Manager of the Amarillo Club, said. “Anytime we have the opportunity to open our doors and work with local nonprofits to offer kids unique experiences, we’re going to do it.”
The first etiquette class is scheduled for Thursday, June 16, at 1:30pm. Area media are invited to attend.
Follow Amarillo Club on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/AmarilloClub/ or Instagram @amarilloclub & @amarilloclubevents.
About the Amarillo Club
The Amarillo Club was established in 1947 as Amarillo’s premier private dining experience. It’s located on the 30th and 31st floors of the FirstBank Southwest Tower and is the only fine dining establishment in town that offers high-rise, panoramic views of the Texas Panhandle. The club has multiple meeting and event spaces that can host everything from small business meetings to the area’s most lavish weddings.